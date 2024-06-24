Decoding Citigroup's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Citigroup C, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in C usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Citigroup. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $211,226, and 10 are calls, amounting to $556,244.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $61.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $61.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $50.00 $120.9K 3.6K 60 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $60.00 $98.0K 6.0K 0 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $2.47 $2.32 $2.48 $59.00 $84.3K 4.5K 70 C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.74 $2.72 $2.73 $60.00 $68.2K 3.6K 2.0K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.2 $10.05 $10.05 $52.50 $60.3K 482 6

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Citigroup

With a volume of 3,467,023, the price of C is up 1.83% at $61.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $65.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $66.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.