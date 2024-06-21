Smart Money Is Betting Big In General Motors Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $174,112 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $524,193.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.32 $2.19 $2.28 $60.00 $228.0K 11.1K 0 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $0.53 $0.51 $0.51 $48.00 $135.8K 1.2K 232 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $50.00 $96.9K 361 0 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $52.50 $44.8K 494 0 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.56 $2.52 $2.52 $45.00 $40.5K 3.1K 0

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It should restart in at least one city in 2024. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with General Motors, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

General Motors's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,946,503, the price of GM is down -0.28% at $47.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for General Motors

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $61.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Motors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.