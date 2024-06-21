Spotlight on Marathon Digital Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marathon Digital Holdings MARA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $134,270, and 16 are calls, amounting to $916,389.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marathon Digital Holdings stands at 3011.06, with a total volume reaching 6,333.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marathon Digital Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.5 $1.44 $1.44 $21.00 $174.0K 3.6K 417 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $25.00 $133.5K 10.2K 170 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.8 $12.75 $12.8 $10.00 $128.0K 5.1K 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $1.2 $1.15 $1.19 $19.00 $82.9K 2.0K 116 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.75 $6.6 $6.6 $25.00 $58.0K 59 5

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Marathon Digital Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 19,082,406, the MARA's price is down by -5.18%, now at $19.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

Expert Opinions on Marathon Digital Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.75.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $27.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marathon Digital Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.