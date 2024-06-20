Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AST SpaceMobile

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile ASTS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $245,360, and 13 are calls, amounting to $575,216.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $14.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $14.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $10.00 $145.0K 2.8K 766 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.15 $2.1 $2.1 $12.50 $100.3K 254 30 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/05/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.09 $7.50 $81.8K 380 170 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.95 $7.50 $66.3K 380 1 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $1.1 $0.95 $1.1 $12.00 $66.0K 830 813

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AST SpaceMobile, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

Currently trading with a volume of 6,957,608, the ASTS's price is up by 2.19%, now at $11.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.95.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AST SpaceMobile options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.