Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Visa Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $63,996 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $551,204.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $300.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 997.83, with a total volume reaching 197.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.5 $34.05 $35.5 $240.00 $177.5K 2.2K 1 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $123.95 $121.0 $122.83 $155.00 $98.2K 96 32 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $123.7 $120.15 $123.08 $155.00 $61.5K 96 0 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $123.3 $120.4 $122.72 $155.00 $61.3K 96 5 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $123.3 $120.3 $122.43 $155.00 $61.2K 96 5

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,468,649, with V's price up by 0.52%, positioned at $275.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.