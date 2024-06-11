This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com JD revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,045,292, and 13 were calls, valued at $533,144.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $60.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.81 $2.78 $2.8 $31.00 $560.0K 722 2.0K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.88 $2.72 $2.77 $25.00 $138.5K 1.8K 0 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.51 $2.5 $2.5 $29.00 $108.7K 60 0 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.25 $6.95 $7.12 $30.00 $84.0K 2.0K 0 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.11 $1.06 $1.07 $30.00 $59.4K 25.4K 701

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JD.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com

Currently trading with a volume of 4,408,090, the JD's price is down by -0.95%, now at $29.31.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $41.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on JD.com with a target price of $35.

An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Market Perform rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $35.

An analyst from Macquarie upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $40.

An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $55.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.