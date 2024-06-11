CVS Health's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CVS Health CVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $159,946, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $474,728.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $67.5 for CVS Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 3204.2 with a total volume of 1,610.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.6 $3.6 $65.00 $144.0K 3.2K 651 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $65.00 $144.0K 3.2K 1 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.6 $3.6 $65.00 $90.0K 3.2K 401 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $57.50 $78.2K 237 0 CVS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.65 $8.5 $8.6 $67.50 $54.1K 1.5K 97

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CVS Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,785,285, the CVS's price is down by -0.63%, now at $59.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on CVS Health

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $73.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $61.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $86.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.