Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel INTC revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $541,351, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,164,088.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $60.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.52 $2.48 $2.52 $30.00 $504.0K 17.1K 2.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.27 $32.50 $112.0K 27.1K 409 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.41 $0.4 $0.4 $31.50 $96.0K 5.7K 3.3K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $34.00 $95.4K 604 185 INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/14/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.35 $35.00 $71.7K 2 165

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 37,195,736, the price of INTC is up 0.16% at $30.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

