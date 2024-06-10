Behind the Scenes of Costco Wholesale's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale COST revealed 54 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,062,791, and 44 were calls, valued at $3,432,808.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $410.0 and $960.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Costco Wholesale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Costco Wholesale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $410.0 to $960.0, over the past month.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $295.7 $291.25 $293.26 $555.00 $586.5K 94 20 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $38.45 $37.65 $37.85 $830.00 $370.3K 15 0 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $34.0 $33.45 $33.96 $860.00 $339.3K 412 322 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $900.00 $203.4K 1.1K 470 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $34.7 $34.4 $34.4 $860.00 $172.0K 137 151

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,373,395, the COST's price is up by 0.33%, now at $848.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 106 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $848.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $820.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $900.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $850.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $873.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $800.

