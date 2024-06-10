Walt Disney's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney DIS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $287,160, and 5 are calls, amounting to $533,303.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $130.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walt Disney's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walt Disney's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.45 $10.6 $115.00 $265.0K 2.3K 12 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $29.6 $28.0 $28.7 $130.00 $143.5K 99 50 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.6 $16.5 $16.6 $95.00 $99.6K 2.2K 70 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.0 $3.0 $3.0 $105.00 $75.0K 12.3K 257 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $6.1 $5.7 $5.98 $95.00 $57.4K 112 96

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walt Disney, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

With a trading volume of 1,217,140, the price of DIS is down by -0.56%, reaching $100.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $103.5.

An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.