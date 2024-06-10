Decoding Lululemon Athletica's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lululemon Athletica LULU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 6% leaning bullish and 73% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $839,802, and 2 are calls, amounting to $88,695.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $390.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $390.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $31.75 $30.6 $31.75 $320.00 $161.9K 295 51 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $20.0 $19.95 $20.0 $320.00 $96.0K 4.6K 87 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $20.0 $18.85 $20.0 $320.00 $76.0K 4.6K 0 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $21.3 $19.9 $19.9 $320.00 $75.6K 4.6K 91 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.75 $19.7 $19.75 $320.00 $75.0K 4.6K 283

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 472,784, with LULU's price down by -0.3%, positioned at $316.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $405.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $397.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $400.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $437.

An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Market Perform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $382.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.