Ford Motor Unusual Options Activity For June 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $242,644, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $113,000.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.82 to $14.82 for Ford Motor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.82 to $14.82 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.36 $1.3 $1.36 $11.00 $68.0K 843 92 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $0.16 $0.15 $0.14 $12.00 $59.9K 6.1K 4.7K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $0.77 $0.73 $0.77 $7.82 $46.2K 15.4K 1.6K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $0.77 $0.73 $0.77 $7.82 $46.2K 15.4K 1.0K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $7.82 $45.0K 3.7K 100

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor

With a volume of 31,788,875, the price of F is up 0.66% at $12.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Ford Motor

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

