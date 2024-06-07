Behind the Scenes of Starbucks's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Starbucks SBUX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SBUX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Starbucks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $123,030, and 6 are calls, amounting to $5,737,833.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $90.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $15.7 $15.15 $15.6 $80.00 $4.9M 13.9K 3.2K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $90.00 $291.6K 5.2K 506 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $90.00 $289.8K 5.2K 2.8K SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.4 $0.37 $0.39 $75.00 $97.5K 90.4K 18 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $90.00 $90.5K 5.2K 2.8K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Starbucks

With a volume of 1,447,592, the price of SBUX is up 0.77% at $82.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.