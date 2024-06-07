Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LULU Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $213,027, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $145,559.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $370.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $2.3 $2.16 $2.3 $330.00 $73.4K 1.4K 183 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $12.3 $12.0 $12.0 $320.00 $46.8K 663 131 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $47.0 $42.0 $42.58 $370.00 $42.5K 873 12 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $0.85 $0.6 $0.77 $320.00 $39.6K 973 1.2K LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1.85 $1.67 $1.67 $315.00 $36.4K 1.2K 369

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica

With a trading volume of 964,433, the price of LULU is up by 0.31%, reaching $324.03.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $475.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $384.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $550.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $445.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $550.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $447.

