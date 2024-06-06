Behind the Scenes of AST SpaceMobile's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile ASTS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $64,511, and 10 are calls, amounting to $547,076.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $15.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 2522.09 with a total volume of 6,153.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.3 $1.1 $1.3 $15.00 $130.0K 264 483 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.8 $0.65 $0.8 $15.00 $80.0K 488 1.0K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $4.8 $4.5 $4.65 $4.50 $74.4K 464 0 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $0.65 $0.65 $0.65 $9.00 $52.5K 9.7K 1.7K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.65 $2.7 $10.00 $47.2K 10.5K 473

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status

With a volume of 8,808,946, the price of ASTS is down -0.46% at $8.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.9.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.