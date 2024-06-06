Looking At Viking Therapeutics's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Viking Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Viking Therapeutics VKTX we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $251,830 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,126,334.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $10.5 $9.4 $10.0 $50.00 $330.0K 663 0 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $6.4 $6.0 $6.0 $60.00 $180.0K 1.3K 329 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.4 $14.6 $15.3 $60.00 $148.2K 288 128 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $31.0 $30.5 $30.5 $30.00 $103.7K 1.5K 34 VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.1 $5.3 $5.4 $40.00 $86.4K 175 161

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Current Position of Viking Therapeutics

Trading volume stands at 2,392,518, with VKTX's price down by -4.62%, positioned at $56.16.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.