NextEra Energy Unusual Options Activity For June 06

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,215, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $476,776.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $80.0 for NextEra Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 1901.2 with a total volume of 4,996.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $30.3 $29.8 $29.8 $50.00 $119.2K 11 40 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.9 $29.0 $29.0 $50.00 $116.0K 917 0 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.88 $1.82 $1.88 $80.00 $93.3K 5.7K 131 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.93 $1.89 $1.92 $80.00 $57.6K 5.7K 1.6K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.93 $1.91 $1.91 $80.00 $57.4K 5.7K 1.3K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 30 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NextEra Energy

With a trading volume of 2,550,211, the price of NEE is up by 0.79%, reaching $77.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $74.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $83.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NextEra Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.