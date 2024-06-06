Texas Instruments Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Texas Instruments TXN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 91% bullish and 8%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,142,715, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,600.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $190.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 1175.67, with a total volume reaching 20,550.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.3 $3.2 $3.25 $190.00 $266.5K 2.9K 1.5K TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.25 $190.00 $243.7K 2.9K 750 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $190.00 $161.8K 2.9K 2.5K TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $190.00 $106.5K 2.9K 2.1K TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $190.00 $81.5K 2.9K 2.5K

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status

With a volume of 787,932, the price of TXN is down -0.13% at $195.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $182.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $150.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Texas Instruments with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.