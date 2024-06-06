Decoding Marvell Tech's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $369,790, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $600,633.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 3565.5 with a total volume of 1,717.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.85 $65.00 $343.8K 3.0K 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.55 $10.4 $10.4 $62.50 $223.6K 384 267 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.15 $14.1 $14.1 $67.50 $95.8K 90 68 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.24 $1.04 $1.24 $77.50 $62.0K 4.6K 500 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.54 $2.5 $2.5 $75.00 $59.5K 9.7K 381

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 1,228,564, with MRVL's price down by -2.19%, positioned at $68.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.4.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $85.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $85.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $95.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

