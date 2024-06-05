This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walt Disney. Our analysis of options history for Walt Disney DIS revealed 54 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $811,087, and 38 were calls, valued at $2,601,085.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $140.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $110.00 $620.0K 2.2K 2.1K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $33.95 $33.25 $33.6 $70.00 $336.0K 1.2K 100 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $1.13 $1.1 $1.12 $102.00 $168.0K 364 4.4K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $105.00 $100.5K 10.2K 907 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.7 $10.65 $10.7 $115.00 $98.4K 806 93

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

Currently trading with a volume of 8,030,201, the DIS's price is down by -1.88%, now at $101.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $122.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $130.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $145.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $100.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $107.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $128.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.