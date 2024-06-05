This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walt Disney. Our analysis of options history for Walt Disney DIS revealed 54 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $811,087, and 38 were calls, valued at $2,601,085.
Predicted Price Range
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $140.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.
Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|DIS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|10/18/24
|$3.2
|$3.1
|$3.1
|$110.00
|$620.0K
|2.2K
|2.1K
|DIS
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|01/17/25
|$33.95
|$33.25
|$33.6
|$70.00
|$336.0K
|1.2K
|100
|DIS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/14/24
|$1.13
|$1.1
|$1.12
|$102.00
|$168.0K
|364
|4.4K
|DIS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/16/24
|$3.35
|$3.3
|$3.35
|$105.00
|$100.5K
|10.2K
|907
|DIS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|12/19/25
|$10.7
|$10.65
|$10.7
|$115.00
|$98.4K
|806
|93
About Walt Disney
Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.
Present Market Standing of Walt Disney
- Currently trading with a volume of 8,030,201, the DIS's price is down by -1.88%, now at $101.39.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.
Expert Opinions on Walt Disney
In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $122.0.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $130.
- In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $145.
- An analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $100.
- Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $107.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $128.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
