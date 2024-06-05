Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil XOM revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $745,990, and 8 were calls, valued at $468,410.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $120.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.35 $115.00 $325.6K 8.6K 1 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.8 $10.8 $10.8 $105.00 $162.0K 94 300 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.85 $9.2 $10.8 $105.00 $162.0K 94 150 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $115.00 $152.5K 1.5K 144 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.65 $10.35 $10.35 $120.00 $103.5K 5.1K 173

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,525,058, the price of XOM is down by -0.36%, reaching $112.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $141.66666666666666.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $145.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $152.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $128.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.