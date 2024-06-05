Looking At Goldman Sachs Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Goldman Sachs Gr. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 10% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $557,346, and 9 were calls, valued at $536,290.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $310.0 to $520.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 339.47, with a total volume reaching 548.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $310.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $34.95 $25.15 $29.0 $380.00 $174.0K 15 60 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $37.7 $37.65 $37.7 $490.00 $97.9K 148 28 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.15 $18.7 $18.75 $440.00 $93.7K 65 50 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.1 $20.45 $20.45 $500.00 $81.8K 1.7K 50 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $103.4 $102.0 $102.0 $360.00 $81.6K 25 10

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 796,319, the price of GS is up 1.19% at $460.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $504.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $504.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.