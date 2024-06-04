Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FSLR

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar FSLR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $444,004, and 31 are calls, amounting to $2,522,434.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $370.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of First Solar stands at 1395.52, with a total volume reaching 37,168.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in First Solar, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $370.0, throughout the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.8 $40.75 $42.95 $360.00 $323.1K 5.7K 4.0K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $8.5 $7.9 $8.2 $300.00 $155.7K 622 202 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $49.85 $46.45 $47.95 $300.00 $139.0K 8.3K 5.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.1 $28.85 $28.85 $310.00 $132.7K 1.9K 151 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $46.45 $43.75 $45.3 $300.00 $117.7K 8.3K 5.1K

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,613,494, with FSLR's price down by -0.98%, positioned at $270.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on First Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $292.2.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $302.

An analyst from DZ Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $270.

An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $320.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $219.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.