Decoding UnitedHealth Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards UnitedHealth Group UNH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $255,896, and 5 are calls, amounting to $158,722.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $520.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 475.5, with a total volume reaching 929.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $49.0 $45.1 $46.05 $500.00 $179.2K 332 50 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $49.1 $44.5 $46.45 $500.00 $51.0K 332 11 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $21.2 $20.8 $21.2 $500.00 $42.4K 813 45 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.7 $502.50 $32.4K 181 283 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $3.2 $2.95 $2.95 $505.00 $29.6K 542 320

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

With a volume of 1,360,108, the price of UNH is up 1.74% at $506.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $578.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $597.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $559.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.