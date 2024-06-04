Nike Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $184,148 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $198,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $100.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nike's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nike's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $6.9 $7.0 $100.00 $70.0K 12.7K 101 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.82 $1.8 $1.8 $95.00 $56.1K 13.8K 2.6K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.67 $1.64 $1.63 $85.00 $49.0K 9.2K 351 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.76 $1.75 $1.75 $95.00 $45.2K 13.8K 3.6K NKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.0 $8.9 $8.95 $100.00 $44.7K 261 0

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Nike

Trading volume stands at 3,006,936, with NKE's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $93.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nike with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.