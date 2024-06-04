Nike Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.
Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 9 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $184,148 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $198,270.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $100.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nike's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nike's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0, over the past month.
Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NKE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/17/25
|$7.45
|$6.9
|$7.0
|$100.00
|$70.0K
|12.7K
|101
|NKE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/21/24
|$1.82
|$1.8
|$1.8
|$95.00
|$56.1K
|13.8K
|2.6K
|NKE
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/20/24
|$1.67
|$1.64
|$1.63
|$85.00
|$49.0K
|9.2K
|351
|NKE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/21/24
|$1.76
|$1.75
|$1.75
|$95.00
|$45.2K
|13.8K
|3.6K
|NKE
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|10/18/24
|$9.0
|$8.9
|$8.95
|$100.00
|$44.7K
|261
|0
About Nike
Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Present Market Standing of Nike
- Trading volume stands at 3,006,936, with NKE's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $93.87.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.
- Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.
Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nike with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.