Teradyne Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Teradyne.

Looking at options history for Teradyne TER we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $262,771 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $160,389.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $170.0 for Teradyne over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teradyne's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teradyne's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Teradyne Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.3 $14.9 $15.3 $145.00 $110.0K 49 72 TER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $8.6 $8.2 $8.25 $140.00 $82.9K 91 100 TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.2 $18.1 $18.2 $140.00 $45.5K 119 26 TER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.3 $18.1 $18.1 $140.00 $39.8K 119 48 TER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $5.5 $5.5 $170.00 $39.7K 301 107

About Teradyne

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Teradyne, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Teradyne

Currently trading with a volume of 1,720,704, the TER's price is up by 0.06%, now at $141.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Teradyne

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $158.4.

In a positive move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $161.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $149.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teradyne, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $161.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Teradyne with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.