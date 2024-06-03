What the Options Market Tells Us About PepsiCo

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards PepsiCo PEP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PEP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for PepsiCo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 87% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $103,260, and 6 are calls, amounting to $245,709.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $175.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PepsiCo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PepsiCo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.05 $3.9 $3.9 $165.00 $69.4K 343 178 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $2.26 $2.17 $2.17 $175.00 $62.0K 22 6.4K PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.65 $175.00 $56.6K 756 11 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $2.56 $2.55 $2.55 $175.00 $35.6K 22 2.1K PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.41 $1.36 $1.41 $167.50 $33.8K 776 459

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the United States and overseas. International markets make up 40% of total sales and one third of operating profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PepsiCo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of PepsiCo

With a volume of 3,126,201, the price of PEP is down -0.1% at $172.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Expert Opinions on PepsiCo

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $211.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on PepsiCo with a target price of $211.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.