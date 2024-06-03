This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,896 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $868,516.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stands at 137.17, with a total volume reaching 479.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $350.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $71.0 $62.0 $68.53 $500.00 $171.3K 226 50 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $15.4 $10.3 $14.8 $455.00 $148.0K 35 108 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.0 $91.0 $95.0 $440.00 $95.0K 33 10 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $38.2 $36.4 $36.4 $430.00 $72.8K 310 35 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $58.1 $56.0 $56.0 $450.00 $56.0K 507 11

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertex Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Currently trading with a volume of 1,171,708, the VRTX's price is up by 2.76%, now at $467.93.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

