United Rentals Unusual Options Activity For June 03

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Rentals.

Looking at options history for United Rentals URI we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $603,179 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $440,838.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $770.0 for United Rentals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Rentals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Rentals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $500.0 to $770.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $21.0 $18.9 $20.0 $645.00 $112.0K 10 151 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $22.6 $19.2 $20.0 $645.00 $92.0K 10 197 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $19.3 $18.7 $18.7 $645.00 $91.6K 10 50 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.6 $7.7 $8.6 $500.00 $86.0K 313 100 URI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $20.7 $20.5 $20.5 $630.00 $69.7K 4 34

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 17% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 229,112, the price of URI is down by -5.49%, reaching $632.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Rentals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.