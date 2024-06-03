Marvell Tech's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,141,783 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,463,491.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $85.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.05 $5.19 $82.50 $519.0K 257 36 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.17 $1.13 $1.13 $60.00 $248.5K 1.4K 2.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.05 $9.75 $9.83 $77.50 $246.0K 39 250 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.8 $10.65 $10.65 $72.50 $140.5K 949 132 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $0.9 $0.6 $0.63 $62.00 $119.7K 0 3.2K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,422,957, the price of MRVL is down -1.9% at $67.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $87.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $90.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $90.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.