Decoding Verizon Communications's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $568,194 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $511,435.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $38.0 to $46.0 for Verizon Communications over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $46.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.92 $38.00 $390.3K 1.3K 1.0K VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $46.00 $166.5K 348 467 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $45.00 $143.5K 1.0K 300 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $45.00 $86.4K 545 202 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.48 $38.00 $69.7K 1.6K 200

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Verizon Communications, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Verizon Communications

With a volume of 7,550,119, the price of VZ is down -0.49% at $40.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.0.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

