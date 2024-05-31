Lam Research's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research LRCX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $2,094,863, and 11 are calls, amounting to $675,362.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $610.0 to $1000.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 97.68, with a total volume reaching 2,993.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $610.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $21.8 $20.95 $21.4 $890.00 $1.4M 799 2 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $149.15 $140.8 $144.97 $760.00 $86.9K 0 0 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $151.6 $137.1 $144.35 $760.00 $86.6K 10 0 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $30.3 $29.75 $30.3 $910.00 $84.8K 153 113 LRCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $8.1 $6.6 $7.45 $820.00 $79.6K 2 110

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lam Research's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 635,182, with LRCX's price down by -0.12%, positioned at $949.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lam Research

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1100.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $1100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.