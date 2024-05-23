Spotlight on Intuitive Surgical: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Intuitive Surgical ISRG, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ISRG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Intuitive Surgical. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 70% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $93,693, and 9 calls, totaling $362,696.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $380.0 for Intuitive Surgical, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Surgical stands at 313.17, with a total volume reaching 291.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Surgical, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.5 $12.7 $13.0 $350.00 $93.6K 783 76 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $66.0 $60.2 $64.85 $340.00 $64.8K 11 20 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $66.6 $61.2 $65.7 $340.00 $59.0K 11 55 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $89.0 $85.1 $86.0 $340.00 $43.0K 240 0 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $208.0 $205.6 $208.0 $200.00 $41.6K 93 0

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Surgical, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,179,740, the ISRG's price is down by -0.63%, now at $398.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.