What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Gr

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr GS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $196,462, and 15 are calls, amounting to $890,116.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $380.0 to $560.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $108.1 $106.1 $106.1 $390.00 $106.1K 91 10 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.05 $14.85 $14.9 $380.00 $99.4K 295 67 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.7 $12.95 $14.7 $380.00 $96.9K 295 144 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $67.3 $65.1 $65.1 $460.00 $84.6K 48 13 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.4 $34.35 $34.4 $470.00 $82.5K 318 84

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 763,244, the price of GS is up by 0.43%, reaching $464.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $510.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $504.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $517.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.