Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity For May 22

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Celsius Holdings CELH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $293,610, and 6 are calls, amounting to $513,547.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $110.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $6.65 $6.4 $6.4 $100.00 $320.0K 3.6K 2.6K CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.25 $7.05 $7.25 $95.00 $76.8K 475 144 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $50.0 $48.2 $50.0 $45.00 $50.0K 157 10 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $100.00 $45.0K 3.6K 2.8K CELH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $20.65 $20.1 $20.4 $110.00 $44.8K 1.4K 0

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius focuses its time on branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings

Trading volume stands at 2,568,276, with CELH's price down by -2.45%, positioned at $93.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $85.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $100.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $92.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.