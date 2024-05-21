Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,117,682 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $733,755.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $115.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 1923.22 with a total volume of 16,282.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.55 $7.4 $7.55 $110.00 $190.2K 7.7K 2.3K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.9 $9.85 $9.85 $105.00 $173.3K 3.3K 196 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.55 $15.45 $15.45 $115.00 $142.1K 834 103 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.0 $14.85 $14.85 $115.00 $121.7K 444 84 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.9 $11.94 $105.00 $119.4K 1.5K 301

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walt Disney

Trading volume stands at 3,258,939, with DIS's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $102.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.4.

An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Neutral rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $107.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $140.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.