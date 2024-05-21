Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MercadoLibre

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre MELI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,750, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $900,545.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1490.0 to $2300.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1490.0 to $2300.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $295.6 $281.0 $285.31 $1490.00 $142.6K 8 5 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $288.8 $273.8 $278.99 $1500.00 $139.4K 112 5 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $248.0 $238.0 $248.0 $1940.00 $74.4K 4 3 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $273.1 $260.5 $266.8 $1570.00 $53.3K 41 3 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $105.3 $105.2 $105.2 $1810.00 $52.6K 0 5

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 136,915, the MELI's price is down by 0.0%, now at $1787.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1925.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1800.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1800.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2000.

An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.