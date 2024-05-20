A Closer Look at Agnico Eagle Mines's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Agnico Eagle Mines. Our analysis of options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $202,981, and 6 were calls, valued at $474,958.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Agnico Eagle Mines stands at 1753.8, with a total volume reaching 4,752.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Agnico Eagle Mines, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Agnico Eagle Mines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.65 $1.55 $1.65 $80.00 $165.0K 1.1K 1.3K AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $70.00 $125.1K 646 300 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.2 $7.0 $7.12 $70.00 $111.8K 2.2K 166 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $16.2 $16.0 $16.0 $55.00 $72.0K 3.8K 100 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.7 $1.6 $1.7 $80.00 $62.0K 1.1K 1.8K

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It produced more than 3.4 million gold ounces in 2023 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2023. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Present Market Standing of Agnico Eagle Mines

With a trading volume of 1,177,212, the price of AEM is down by -0.16%, reaching $70.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle Mines with a target price of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.