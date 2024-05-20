Vertiv Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertiv Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Hldgs VRT revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $167,250, and 9 were calls, valued at $600,606.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $105.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.7 $7.5 $7.6 $100.00 $235.6K 4.3K 444 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.7 $12.9 $75.00 $135.4K 16 17 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.0 $12.8 $12.8 $100.00 $128.0K 3.1K 106 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.1 $16.9 $17.1 $105.00 $47.8K 1.3K 85 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $18.0 $17.8 $17.8 $90.00 $35.6K 973 20

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,051,631, the price of VRT is up by 2.34%, reaching $99.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Vertiv Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $107.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $95.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $100.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $116.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $115.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.