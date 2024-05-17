What the Options Market Tells Us About Applied Mat

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Applied Mat AMAT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $715,079, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,158,190.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $300.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 855.59 with a total volume of 22,124.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $17.75 $17.55 $17.74 $195.00 $404.3K 1.0K 386 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.9 $4.75 $4.75 $220.00 $108.8K 2.1K 923 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $8.85 $8.7 $8.7 $215.00 $86.9K 25 205 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $11.85 $11.65 $11.7 $200.00 $81.9K 1.4K 688 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $4.5 $3.3 $3.75 $215.00 $75.3K 243 0

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Mat, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

Currently trading with a volume of 7,646,170, the AMAT's price is down by -0.91%, now at $212.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $240.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $240.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $245.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $240.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $240.

An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.