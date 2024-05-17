Looking At Chipotle Mexican Grill's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $427,452 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $523,279.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2300.0 to $3450.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $2300.0 to $3450.0 in the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Chipotle Mexican Grill Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $211.9 $201.3 $206.62 $2960.00 $103.5K 46 5 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $952.0 $939.9 $939.9 $2300.00 $93.9K 1 1 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $36.0 $34.5 $34.5 $3155.00 $86.2K 10 0 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $545.4 $538.0 $545.4 $3000.00 $54.5K 38 1 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $37.2 $30.0 $34.0 $3155.00 $54.4K 10 41

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chipotle Mexican Grill, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Currently trading with a volume of 63,565, the CMG's price is up by 0.65%, now at $3166.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $3390.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $3440.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $3500.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $3600.

An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $3340.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $3070.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.