This Is What Whales Are Betting On Fair Isaac

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Fair Isaac. Our analysis of options history for Fair Isaac FICO revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $459,930, and 4 were calls, valued at $184,422.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1120.0 to $1450.0 for Fair Isaac over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Fair Isaac's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Fair Isaac's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1120.0 to $1450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Fair Isaac Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $88.0 $80.7 $83.96 $1300.00 $243.0K 29 28 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $99.0 $91.3 $94.64 $1330.00 $132.4K 15 14 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $286.0 $278.6 $281.93 $1170.00 $56.3K 0 2 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $278.0 $268.8 $273.86 $1120.00 $54.7K 4 2 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $222.0 $216.3 $216.32 $1310.00 $43.2K 29 2

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fair Isaac, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Fair Isaac

With a volume of 127,318, the price of FICO is up 2.07% at $1396.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1472.6666666666667.

An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $1418.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.