Spotlight on Charles Schwab: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,750, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $583,775.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $80.0 for Charles Schwab during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.72 $2.67 $2.71 $80.00 $271.0K 5.5K 1.0K SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $9.0 $8.5 $8.55 $70.00 $85.5K 6.7K 110 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $23.5 $23.45 $23.5 $55.00 $72.8K 651 31 SCHW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.85 $80.00 $68.5K 361 250 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.35 $21.0 $21.0 $60.00 $52.5K 25 25

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, and has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charles Schwab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Charles Schwab

With a trading volume of 3,094,722, the price of SCHW is up by 1.31%, reaching $78.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Charles Schwab

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $83.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $75.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $85.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $76.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $92.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.