Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Deere

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $326,750 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $138,841.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $390.0 to $420.0 for Deere during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Deere's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Deere's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $390.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Deere Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $48.25 $45.9 $47.2 $420.00 $70.8K 27 0 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $21.25 $18.9 $19.87 $410.00 $65.5K 322 66 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.45 $18.65 $18.6 $410.00 $61.3K 322 33 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $1.76 $1.43 $1.59 $390.00 $52.0K 715 562 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.1 $19.0 $19.0 $410.00 $49.4K 322 66

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Deere's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 659,635, with DE's price up by 0.5%, positioned at $410.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.