Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $711,945, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $813,684.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $17.50 $123.7K 35 1.6K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.72 $2.6 $2.6 $30.00 $114.9K 4.4K 429 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.07 $1.05 $1.05 $15.00 $100.4K 8.4K 112 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.3 $6.2 $6.3 $23.00 $88.8K 272 1 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.16 $0.15 $0.15 $15.50 $71.1K 2.2K 2.2K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 23,811,196, the HOOD's price is down by -5.78%, now at $16.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

