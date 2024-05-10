This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NextEra Energy NEE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEE usually suggests something big is about to happen.
We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for NextEra Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.
The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $134,889, and 8 are calls, amounting to $2,483,026.
Predicted Price Range
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $80.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.
NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NEE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$6.35
|$6.1
|$6.3
|$80.00
|$2.2M
|7.0K
|5
|NEE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|10/18/24
|$4.85
|$4.8
|$4.85
|$75.00
|$81.0K
|3.1K
|185
|NEE
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|09/20/24
|$3.65
|$3.6
|$3.61
|$72.50
|$71.6K
|1.8K
|349
|NEE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/21/24
|$5.05
|$4.95
|$5.05
|$70.00
|$45.9K
|9.2K
|193
|NEE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/21/24
|$9.6
|$9.1
|$9.5
|$65.00
|$37.8K
|15.8K
|27
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 30 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.
Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Current Position of NextEra Energy
- With a trading volume of 8,188,756, the price of NEE is down by -1.09%, reaching $73.77.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now.
What Analysts Are Saying About NextEra Energy
5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.6.
- An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $68.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $72.
- An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $67.
- Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $78.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $73.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
