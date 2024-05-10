Looking At Deere's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere DE revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,300, and 6 were calls, valued at $512,647.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $382.5 and $430.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deere's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deere's significant trades, within a strike price range of $382.5 to $430.0, over the past month.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $52.5 $49.4 $52.5 $410.00 $225.7K 46 44 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $26.3 $26.0 $26.0 $410.00 $130.0K 807 3 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $9.2 $8.75 $8.97 $410.00 $54.6K 702 215 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $20.1 $19.8 $20.02 $400.00 $42.0K 1.6K 58 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $1.94 $1.71 $1.8 $382.50 $37.8K 60 0

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Current Position of Deere

With a trading volume of 913,084, the price of DE is down by -0.11%, reaching $408.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $425.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $425.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

