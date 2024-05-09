Procter & Gamble's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on Procter & Gamble PG, with a cumulative value of $272,582. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 103,622.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 1765.83 with a total volume of 658.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.5 $10.35 $10.42 $160.00 $52.1K 2.6K 50 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.33 $170.00 $40.2K 4.2K 152 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.85 $4.65 $4.7 $170.00 $37.6K 30 0 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.82 $1.71 $1.7 $145.00 $34.2K 2.5K 211 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.76 $1.67 $1.69 $145.00 $31.7K 2.5K 235

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,243,101, with PG's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $166.04.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $175.2.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $171.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $170.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $182.

An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $185.

