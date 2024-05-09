Procter & Gamble's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on Procter & Gamble PG, with a cumulative value of $272,582. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 103,622.
Predicted Price Range
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 1765.83 with a total volume of 658.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.
Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|PG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/20/24
|$10.5
|$10.35
|$10.42
|$160.00
|$52.1K
|2.6K
|50
|PG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/20/24
|$4.4
|$4.3
|$4.33
|$170.00
|$40.2K
|4.2K
|152
|PG
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/21/24
|$4.85
|$4.65
|$4.7
|$170.00
|$37.6K
|30
|0
|PG
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$1.82
|$1.71
|$1.7
|$145.00
|$34.2K
|2.5K
|211
|PG
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$1.76
|$1.67
|$1.69
|$145.00
|$31.7K
|2.5K
|235
About Procter & Gamble
Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status
- Trading volume stands at 4,243,101, with PG's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $166.04.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.
- Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble
5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $175.2.
- An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $168.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $171.
- Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $170.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $182.
- An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $185.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
