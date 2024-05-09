Smart Money Is Betting Big In UNH Options

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $252,385, and 9 were calls, valued at $354,461.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $490.0 to $550.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 581.5 with a total volume of 938.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $490.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $15.15 $14.95 $15.05 $510.00 $82.7K 980 16 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $49.35 $48.4 $48.84 $540.00 $78.1K 496 20 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $32.35 $31.8 $32.35 $500.00 $58.2K 12 18 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $2.86 $2.85 $2.85 $510.00 $47.5K 1.1K 315 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.75 $49.35 $50.75 $550.00 $45.6K 638 8

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

Currently trading with a volume of 486,998, the UNH's price is up by 0.13%, now at $503.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $564.6.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $571.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $591.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $555.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $546.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.