This Is What Whales Are Betting On Starbucks

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Starbucks SBUX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SBUX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Starbucks. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 35% bullish and 57% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $88,000, and 13 calls, totaling $846,860.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $85.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 7148.3 with a total volume of 19,780.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.45 $10.4 $10.41 $70.00 $135.5K 466 261 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.55 $10.2 $10.4 $70.00 $135.2K 466 1 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.72 $2.66 $2.66 $75.00 $133.0K 12.9K 1.2K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.95 $0.93 $0.93 $80.00 $93.0K 14.7K 1.2K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $75.00 $88.0K 1.3K 193

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Starbucks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,509,900, the price of SBUX is up 1.97% at $74.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Starbucks with a target price of $85.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $92.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.